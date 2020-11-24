About this product
Our expanded air flow design increases the flow of cool air through the cartridge and mouthpiece. Cooler air helps increase flavor and is easier on your throat and lungs. You will taste and feel the Chil difference.
Lastly, our unique, adjustable battery design enables you to customize your experience. When the battery is on low, it’s perfect for newcomers or just mellowing out. On high, you will experience a big hit without the harshness or burning found in other cartridges.
And it’s a powerhouse. Our batteries will last through two one gram cartridges before you need to recharge.
More power. More flavor. More of what you like. Life’s better when you chil!
80% THC
About this strain
Sour OG, also known as "Sour OG Kush," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain known to provide a balanced high. Sour OG is made by crossing Sour Diesel and OG Kush. Sour OG has been available in clone and seed form for quite some time. Most samples express dense, round, OG Kush-type buds laden with large, sticky trichomes. The odor and taste are usually an equal mix of both parents, with sour lemon, pine, fuel, and a distinct “kushy” undertone, although some versions have a more fruity profile. Often described as a “one-hit-quit” strain, Sour OG starts with an energetic head high that gradually gives way to a relaxing body stone.
