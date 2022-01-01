About this product
Chil Mixers add a hint of fruit flavor to your favorite beverages. Fast-acting and all-natural. Chil Mixers provide the feel-good benefits of cannabis with a hint of fresh fruit flavor. From water bottles to mocktails or your evening tea, our CBD and THC infusions deliver fun, relaxation or relief in a delicious and discreet stick pack. Just pour into 6 to 8 oz of liquid, food recipe, or right in your mouth, and Chil!
Chil is a brand of cannabis products you can rely on to deliver a consistently enjoyable experience. With Chil, there are no surprises. Chil is the result of years of hard work to recruit the industry’s leading experts to make our high-quality edibles and vaping products; source the best quality THC/CBD; use as many natural ingredients as we can in all our products – from flavor to color; and create products that deliver a consistent enjoyable experience you can count on. We make trusted products that bring enjoyment and relief to people. Quality you feel.