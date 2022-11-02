About this product
Strawberry Medicated Syrup | THC
Dosage: 500mg THC
Activation Time: 15 Minutes - 1 Hours
120ML | 4 FL OZ
Possesses a refreshing fruity Strawberry taste. Tropical, fruity, and sweet.
Carefully crafted by chemists, our nano-emulsified medicated syrup is fast-acting as it is water-soluble. Our syrup is sourced, produced, and tested locally.
Looking for the perfect complement to your favorite beverage? Look no further. Take one teaspoon and ingest under the tongue or dilute with your choice of soda, water, or other beverages. Wait up to 1 hour and increase dosage as necessary to reach desired effects. Store in a cool environment and keep out of direct sunlight to preserve potency and flavor.
Recommended Uses: Muscle Soreness, Pain, Tension, Cramping, Muscle Strain, Arthritis, Nausea, Headaches, Migraines and more.
Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Simple Syrup, Vegetable Glycerin, All Natural Strawberry Flavoring, Premium Cannabis Oil, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate.
Availability: Massachusetts
About this brand
Chill Medicated
Made with care and created with purpose. We consider ourselves blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of this industry for the sole purpose of helping others. Being able to do something you are passionate about is something that not many individuals get the chance to do; making it that much easier for us to prioritize quality and consistency.