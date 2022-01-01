About this product
The most remarkable medicinal product to hit the market in recent years, Chill Pills utilize our proprietary in-house processed oils, custom-blended to meet a range of needs.
Choose from a variety of formulas that include: Daytime, Anytime, or Nightcap. Plus, For more experienced patients, our Extreme Chill Pills are now available in both daytime and Nightcap formulations.
About this brand
Chill Pill
Hand crafted small batch THC gel capsules. Each formulation of Chill Pills combines the latest scientific advances in gel cap processing with natural artisan recipes, to create the most pure and synergistic blends available anywhere, at any price.