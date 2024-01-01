Nano Chill | Chill Drops 100mg

by Life is Chill
THC —CBD —

About this product

Instantly disperse into your beverages (or food). Ideal for cannabis users who prefer microdosing, these drops offer rapid action and maximum potency.

Experience unrivaled absorption and rapid onset with our food and beverage additives, distinguished by their odorless, flavorless, and water-soluble properties, ensuring a seamless and sophisticated cannabis encounter.

*100 mg per dispenser 2 mg per pump of THC to add to a non-alcoholic drink (coffee, water, etc.) or condiments (barbecue sauce, etc.)

*Vegan-friendly

*Increased absorption (bioavailability) allowing active compounds to get into your blood stream more efficiently.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Life is Chill
Life is Chill
Shop products
Neat and discreet, our easy-to-swallow, small batch-made liquid soft gels are the perfect way to deliver the benefits of cannabis.

Your Chill, your way.

Formulated using hemp seed oil, Chill Pills are easy to absorb, metabolize, and come in a variety of strengths and strains, with effects ranging from highly responsive to highly relaxed.

Harness The Power of Chill anytime.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 0000024DCTZ00479209
Notice a problem?Report this item