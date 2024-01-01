Instantly disperse into your beverages (or food). Ideal for cannabis users who prefer microdosing, these drops offer rapid action and maximum potency.



Experience unrivaled absorption and rapid onset with our food and beverage additives, distinguished by their odorless, flavorless, and water-soluble properties, ensuring a seamless and sophisticated cannabis encounter.



*100 mg per dispenser 2 mg per pump of THC to add to a non-alcoholic drink (coffee, water, etc.) or condiments (barbecue sauce, etc.)



*Vegan-friendly



*Increased absorption (bioavailability) allowing active compounds to get into your blood stream more efficiently.

