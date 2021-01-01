Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Chill Waze

Chill Waze

GRAV® Upright Bubbler

About this product

6" GRAV Upright Bubbler made on 32mm glass with black accents, fixed fission downstem, angled mouthpiece, and tooled lip wrap.

Height: 6"
Base Width: 3.5"
Made from 50x5 mm borosilicate glass tubing
Full Waterpipe Functionality
Clear Glass with Decal
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!