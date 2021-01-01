Chill Waze
BLUNT TIP (BLACK WALNUT)
About this product
Whether enjoying a cigarette alone or with friends, add an Elevate tip to turn a good safety meeting into a great one. Regular use will continuously season and condition the wood, ensuring that this tip lasts for a lifetime.* Choose from rich black walnut or strong harp maple.
SPECS:
Wood = Black Walnut
Size = Meant for cone rolled cigarettes
Dimensions = .4" x 1.4"
MADE IN USA
*To make sure your tip lasts the test of time, we recommend always using a crutch when smoking from the Facet tips.
