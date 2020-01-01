Chilly's Garden was established in 2015 in Eugene, Oregon to service the newly created recreational cannabis industry. Chilly, our master grower, has been growing and supplying the Oregon medical marijuana community since 1999. Our growing team draws from over 60 years of cultivation experience, providing premium cannabis flowers and extracts to the people of Oregon. We are an award winning grower with two High Times Cannabis Cup medals and first place cup and runner up award at Dope Cup Oregon in October. OLCC licensed to produce cannabis for the adult recreational use community. We support our retail partners in our advertising, in-store pop-ups & displays and on social media. We are very well branded and always looking to expand to new OLCC rec shops. Check us out at www.chillysgarden.com. If you have an OLCC rec license and are interested, inbox us at info@chillysgarden.com.