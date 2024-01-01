About this product
CHOICE BOTANICALS 12ML KRATOM LIQUID EXTRACT
Our 12ml Maeng Da Green & Red Vein Kratom liquid extracts are a highly concentrated form of the Kratom plant (Mitragyna Speciosa), known for its potent alkaloids. This extract is made using the highest-quality leaves of the Kratom tree and is lab-tested for purity and potency.
Maeng Da Green Vein Kratom is known for its balanced effects and is considered to be a "happy medium" between the stimulating effects of the white vein and the sedating effects of the red vein. Some benefits of using this extract include:
On-the-Go Solution: For those with a busy lifestyle, our conveniently sized 10mL liquid extract bottles offer a portable and swift way to benefit from Kratom's potential.
Premium Infusion: Our top-shelf quality Kratom liquid extracts are meticulously crafted from a blend of our finest Kratom strains, ensuring both immediate and enduring effects. No caffeine or additives are needed to enhance your energy, uplift your mood, and boost motivation.
Unmatched Potency: Experience the supremacy of our Extra Strength Kratom liquid extract, surpassing the rapidity and effectiveness of capsules or Kratom powder.
Enduring Satisfaction: Count on our Long Lasting line to deliver sustained, caffeine-free energy, while enhancing your mood and motivation—guaranteed effects that remain consistent over time.
Most Kratom users simply drop the desired amount under their tongue, hold it for 30 seconds and swallow. The convenient dropper bottle allows for accurate dosing and easy storage.
Please note: Kratom is not FDA-approved for human consumption, and its effects and safety profile are not well understood. Consult with a healthcare professional before use.
About this brand
Choice Botanicals
Choice Botanicals stands as the premier destination for premium Maeng-da kratom products, renowned for unrivaled quality and steadfast dedication to excellence since our establishment in 2010. Our brand embodies a commitment to delivering superior products and unparalleled customer satisfaction, setting us apart in the competitive landscape of kratom suppliers.
At Choice Botanicals, we've meticulously cultivated relationships with trusted growers in Indonesia, securing a long-term, fair-price contract to ensure the highest quality kratom directly from the source. This dedication to authenticity and ethical sourcing resonates throughout our entire operation, from the lush jungles where our kratom is harvested to our state-of-the-art 40,000 square foot facility equipped with cutting-edge production hardware.
We understand the challenges consumers face when sourcing kratom online, which is why we prioritize transparency and accountability in every aspect of our business. Each batch of our pure, lab-tested kratom undergoes rigorous third-party testing to verify consistency in alkaloid content and purity, providing our customers with peace of mind and confidence in their purchase.
With a comprehensive range of products including capsules, powders, extracts, drinks, and shots, Choice Botanicals caters to the diverse needs and preferences of kratom enthusiasts. Our meticulously curated selection of strains, including Green Maeng Da, Red Bali, and White Borneo, ensures that every customer can find their perfect match.
Experience the Choice Botanicals difference today and discover why we're the trusted choice for premium kratom products.
License(s)
- TX, US: 549186120002
