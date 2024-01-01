About this product
Discover our potent Green Apple Flavored Maeng Da Liquid Kratom Extract, designed for maximum strength and deliciousness.
We make sure it's top quality by using the best Maeng Da kratom, known for its strong effects.
We keep the good stuff in the extraction process and add tasty green apple flavor for a better experience.
It's easy to use – measure, drop, and enjoy in drinks or food.
If you want convenience and great taste, our Green Apple Maeng Da Liquid Kratom Extract is perfect.
Easy to use.
Lab tested.
Supererior Kratom Extract
Tastes great!
DISCLAIMER
If you are pregnant or nursing, please refrain from using this product. Prior to using this product, it is crucial to consult your healthcare professional for guidance. Additionally, under no circumstances should you mix it with alcohol or any other medication.
Taking this product means that you fully acknowledge and accept all responsibility for its usage, including but not limited to any possible adverse events or health complications.
In case of any heart disease, liver disorder, high blood pressure, or medical condition, or if you are currently on medication, it is of utmost importance to seek advice from a doctor before usage. Moreover, it's important to note that manufacturers and re-sellers bear no responsibility for any misuse of this product.
Kindly be aware that the manufacturer and its affiliates take no responsibility for any misuse of any botanical product.
Furthermore, let it be known that Choice Botanicals Kratom Extract has not received FDA approval. Consequently, the FDA has not evaluated this product.
As a cautionary note: Keep this product out of reach of children and refrain from offering it for sale to individuals under 21 years of age.
For storage information: Store this product in a cool, dry place.
Please be informed that these statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Therefore, this product is not intended for the diagnosis, treatment, cure, or prevention of any disease.
THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS: MITRAGYNA SPECIOSA
It's important to note that the FDA has not yet approved Kratom for human consumption.
About this brand
Choice Botanicals
Choice Botanicals stands as the premier destination for premium Maeng-da kratom products, renowned for unrivaled quality and steadfast dedication to excellence since our establishment in 2010. Our brand embodies a commitment to delivering superior products and unparalleled customer satisfaction, setting us apart in the competitive landscape of kratom suppliers.
At Choice Botanicals, we've meticulously cultivated relationships with trusted growers in Indonesia, securing a long-term, fair-price contract to ensure the highest quality kratom directly from the source. This dedication to authenticity and ethical sourcing resonates throughout our entire operation, from the lush jungles where our kratom is harvested to our state-of-the-art 40,000 square foot facility equipped with cutting-edge production hardware.
We understand the challenges consumers face when sourcing kratom online, which is why we prioritize transparency and accountability in every aspect of our business. Each batch of our pure, lab-tested kratom undergoes rigorous third-party testing to verify consistency in alkaloid content and purity, providing our customers with peace of mind and confidence in their purchase.
With a comprehensive range of products including capsules, powders, extracts, drinks, and shots, Choice Botanicals caters to the diverse needs and preferences of kratom enthusiasts. Our meticulously curated selection of strains, including Green Maeng Da, Red Bali, and White Borneo, ensures that every customer can find their perfect match.
Experience the Choice Botanicals difference today and discover why we're the trusted choice for premium kratom products.
License(s)
- TX, US: 549186120002
