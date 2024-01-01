About this product
ELITE GRADE KRATOM POWDER
Thinking about trying out Choice Kratom Powder? Well, in that case, you’re in for 60 grams of purely natural goodness! Free from cheap fillers and additives, additionally, this product boasts triple-checks by independent parties. Consequently, this ensures premium quality and consistency every time.
PRECISION IN PROCESSING
During the crafting of our Kratom Powder, we employ advanced machinery. So, each batch is weighed and measured with impeccable accuracy. We run comprehensive tests to check for potency, heavy metals, synthetics, and biological factors, and yes, we’re always ready to share the results. Ensuring you get nothing but natural powdered leaf, we sift the powder, not once but twice, for that extra dash of purity.
VARIETY IN PACKAGING
Looking for options? We got ‘em! You can choose from:
30gm
60gm
100gm
250gm
500gm
1kg
Each pack, sealed in a resealable container, locks in the freshness. And for that touch of authenticity, we’ve added unique lot and batch numbers, not to mention the hologram seals.
OUR SIGNATURE KRATOM POWDER STRAINS
Diving into our range, you’ll find three distinct strains:
Green Maeng Da: Representing top-grade Kratom, it’s a popular choice for those seeking energy and relief.
Red Bali: Direct from Bali, this strain acts as a natural soother, easing you into restful sleep.
White Borneo: Hailing from Borneo, consider this your energizing morning brew to kickstart your day.
Ingredient: Mitragyna Speciosa
WRAPPING IT UP
When selecting our Kratom Powder, you’re not merely acquiring a product; instead, you’re embracing quality and variety. Notably, with transparency at the forefront, we openly share test results and further ensure authenticity with unique seals. So, when you pick our Kratom Powder, you’re truly making a choice for quality.
About this brand
Choice Botanicals
Choice Botanicals stands as the premier destination for premium Maeng-da kratom products, renowned for unrivaled quality and steadfast dedication to excellence since our establishment in 2010. Our brand embodies a commitment to delivering superior products and unparalleled customer satisfaction, setting us apart in the competitive landscape of kratom suppliers.
At Choice Botanicals, we've meticulously cultivated relationships with trusted growers in Indonesia, securing a long-term, fair-price contract to ensure the highest quality kratom directly from the source. This dedication to authenticity and ethical sourcing resonates throughout our entire operation, from the lush jungles where our kratom is harvested to our state-of-the-art 40,000 square foot facility equipped with cutting-edge production hardware.
We understand the challenges consumers face when sourcing kratom online, which is why we prioritize transparency and accountability in every aspect of our business. Each batch of our pure, lab-tested kratom undergoes rigorous third-party testing to verify consistency in alkaloid content and purity, providing our customers with peace of mind and confidence in their purchase.
With a comprehensive range of products including capsules, powders, extracts, drinks, and shots, Choice Botanicals caters to the diverse needs and preferences of kratom enthusiasts. Our meticulously curated selection of strains, including Green Maeng Da, Red Bali, and White Borneo, ensures that every customer can find their perfect match.
Experience the Choice Botanicals difference today and discover why we're the trusted choice for premium kratom products.
License(s)
- TX, US: 549186120002
