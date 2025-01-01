About this product
Introducing MitraRush Rush Seltzer, the perfect fusion of refreshment and effectiveness for kratom enthusiasts. Each 12-ounce can of this unique seltzer is infused with 50mg of mitragynine, using water-soluble kratom for a faster, smoother experience. Designed for those who crave both quality and flavor, MitraRush Rush Seltzer makes it easy to enjoy kratom anywhere, anytime.
Key Benefits
50mg of Pure Mitragynine: Each can delivers 50mg of mitragynine, balancing potency with a clean, energizing experience. It’s ideal for those seeking an effective kratom boost.
Refreshing, Flavor-First Formula: Choose from three delicious flavors – Berries, Tropical, or Watermelon – each crafted to enhance your experience with crisp, natural tastes.
Water-Soluble Kratom: Designed to absorb quickly, MitraRush Rush Seltzer uses water-soluble kratom for faster effects, allowing you to feel the benefits sooner.
On-the-Go Convenience: Packaged in a sleek 12-ounce can, this seltzer is easy to take anywhere, making it perfect for busy days or relaxing evenings alike.
Why Choose MitraRush Rush Seltzer?
Great Taste, No Bitterness: MitraRush Rush Seltzer transforms the kratom experience with a flavor profile that’s refreshing and smooth, leaving behind none of the bitterness often associated with kratom.
High-Quality Ingredients: Made with care, each can is free from unnecessary additives, focusing on purity and flavor.
Convenient, Ready-to-Drink: Say goodbye to messy powders or capsules – MitraRush Rush Seltzer is a ready-to-drink solution that’s ideal for both new and seasoned kratom users.
How to Enjoy
Chill, Shake, and Sip: For the best flavor experience, chill your can before drinking. Shake gently, open, and savor the balanced flavors and invigorating effects that MitraRush Rush Seltzer offers. Great for a mid-day boost or to unwind in the evening.
Available Flavors
Berries: A juicy mix of berry flavors that’s both sweet and satisfying.
Tropical: Enjoy a taste of paradise with tropical notes that transport you to a warm, sunny beach.
Watermelon: Crisp, refreshing watermelon flavor that’s perfect for staying cool and hydrated.
FAQs
How much mitragynine is in each can?
Each 12-ounce can contains 50mg of mitragynine, providing a balanced and effective experience.
How should I store it?
Store in a cool, dry place. For best flavor, refrigerate before serving.
Try MitraRush Rush Seltzer Today!
Embrace a new way to enjoy kratom with MitraRush Rush Seltzer – a refreshing, flavorful, and potent option designed for modern kratom users. Available in Berries, Tropical, and Watermelon flavors, each sip brings you closer to the perfect kratom experience. Order yours today and discover the refreshing power of MitraRush Rush Seltzer!
MitraRush Rush Seltzer
Choice BotanicalsIngestible
About this brand
Choice Botanicals
Choice Botanicals stands as the premier destination for premium Maeng-da kratom products, renowned for unrivaled quality and steadfast dedication to excellence since our establishment in 2010. Our brand embodies a commitment to delivering superior products and unparalleled customer satisfaction, setting us apart in the competitive landscape of kratom suppliers.
At Choice Botanicals, we've meticulously cultivated relationships with trusted growers in Indonesia, securing a long-term, fair-price contract to ensure the highest quality kratom directly from the source. This dedication to authenticity and ethical sourcing resonates throughout our entire operation, from the lush jungles where our kratom is harvested to our state-of-the-art 40,000 square foot facility equipped with cutting-edge production hardware.
We understand the challenges consumers face when sourcing kratom online, which is why we prioritize transparency and accountability in every aspect of our business. Each batch of our pure, lab-tested kratom undergoes rigorous third-party testing to verify consistency in alkaloid content and purity, providing our customers with peace of mind and confidence in their purchase.
With a comprehensive range of products including capsules, powders, extracts, drinks, and shots, Choice Botanicals caters to the diverse needs and preferences of kratom enthusiasts. Our meticulously curated selection of strains, including Green Maeng Da, Red Bali, and White Borneo, ensures that every customer can find their perfect match.
Experience the Choice Botanicals difference today and discover why we're the trusted choice for premium kratom products.
License(s)
- TX, US: 549186120002
