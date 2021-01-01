Loading…
Choice CBD

Comfort

Our enhancing citrus flavor formulation for pain-relief. Non addictive alternatives to pain management to attain ultimate comfort.

+ Amplified pain relief
+ Anti- inflammatory
+ Post-workout recovery
+ Alleviate cramping
+ Promotes healthy respiratory system
+ Increase energy & endurance

Ingredients: Ashwaganda root | Rhodiola root | 72 mineral and vitamin blend | Boswella | Bromelain | Circuminoids | CBD 1000mgs (macro) | Matcha green tea | Proprietary pain relief blend.
