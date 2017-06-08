Chong's Choice
Chocolate Chunk
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Chocolate Chunk is a deceptively potent (THC levels reported ranging from 17-20%), euphoric, positive, calm and tranquil, (most believe) 100% pure Indica Afghani descendant with the sweet aroma and flavor of earth, coffee and (yes indeed) chocolate. Not requiring much to achieve its full effect, this numbing, sedating and couch-locking strain may provide a nice excuse for a nap.
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
