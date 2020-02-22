About this strain
A spin on a classic by Ethos Genetics, Durban Kush crosses Durban Poison with a Chem D and OG Kush cross. Mixing the racey Durban Poison with two well-known sedative strains, Durban Kush offers full body effects while keeping your mind in the clouds. Get ready for sweet candy and earthy gas terps that ooze from its oily trichomes.
Durban Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
33% of people report feeling energetic
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!