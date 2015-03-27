About this strain
Holy Ghost is a harmony of attractive genetics that balance the relaxing nature of indicas with sativas’ cerebral activity. Parent strains Satori, Amnesia Haze, Pitbull, and Durban Poison combine to create a pungent blend of diesel and citrus aromas that are enhanced by an earthy exhale of spiced sandalwood. The interplay of sativa and indica genetics relax the body without putting you to sleep, and energize the mind without overstimulation. Holy Ghost is an enjoyable answer when faced with stress or depression.
Holy Ghost effects
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
64% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
52% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
PTSD
23% of people say it helps with ptsd
