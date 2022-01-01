About this product
1:1 THC:CBD 2oz Glycerin tincture containing 800mg THC and 800mg of CBD. This product is aimed for patients seeking a balanced broad spectrum of activated cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. Our 1:1 Glycerin tincture is made with a High Terpene, Broad Spectrum Crude Extract, and the best CBD available.
May help treat: chronic joint pain, nerve pain, inflammation and other symptoms.
About this brand
Chronic Health
Chronic Health provides our customers with the markets leading quality CBD products. From our homemade salves to pure oils, our products are available in a variety of strengths with your choice of full-spectrum or CBD isolate. We also assist in your proprietary applications by providing tinctures suited for your personal needs.