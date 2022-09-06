9lb Hammer



This is our classic Sativa hybrid strain often testing above 25% THC. It has a powerful fruity nose with lime and/or citrus tones. A long-lasting and uplifting flower great for relaxing and being creative. Myrcene, Pinene, and Ocimene are the top three terpenes. ** While this strain is typically listed as a Indica dominant hybrid many Chroniseurs believe our phenotype has many of the effects of a SATIVA flower.**

Full profile from testing available upon request.

