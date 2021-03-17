Oreoz, also known a "Oreo Cookies" and "Oreos," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cookies and Cream with Secret Weapon. This strain produces a long-lasting and relaxing high. Consumers should take caution as the high potency of Oreoz may be overwhelming to those new to cannabis. This strain has an aroma reminiscent of campfire s'mores, with extra delicious hints of chocolate and diesel. Medical marijuana patients use Oreoz to help relieve symptoms associated with appetite loss, insomnia, chronic stress and depression. Growers say this strain has dense buds that are lumpy, long, and neon green in color with amber hairs and glittering trichomes.