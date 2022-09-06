About this product
*THC & Cannabinoid percentage represents highest tested batch, potency may vary by as much as 7%. Please contact us for details about current batch test results*
Sunshine- This is an uplifting and blissful sativa flower that has a delicious slightly citrusy flavor. Green and gold buds that will remind you of some of the original powerhouse strains. A great smoke all the way through with 30% THC.
Full profile from testing available upon request.
About this brand
Chronicseur Farms
A leader among Michigan craft grown cannabis, with an emphasis on bring you great tasting, smooth flowers withamazing entourage effects to fulfill any Chronicseurs needs and desires.
State License(s)
GR-C-000607
AU-G-C-000408