*THC & Cannabinoid percentage represents highest tested batch, potency may vary by as much as 7%. Please contact us for details about current batch test results*



Sunshine- This is an uplifting and blissful sativa flower that has a delicious slightly citrusy flavor. Green and gold buds that will remind you of some of the original powerhouse strains. A great smoke all the way through with 30% THC.



Full profile from testing available upon request.