Logo for the brand Chrontainer

Chrontainer

CHRONTAINER 100% Smell Proof

About this product

The Original CHRONTAINER 100% Smell Proof, 100% Waterproof
wearable storage capsule. Bring it EVERYWHERE!
Keeps your valuables fresh, dry and close by.
Lanyard included.
*Food/medical grade plastic
*Reusable
*Made in the USA
