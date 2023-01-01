Old habits die hard, that’s why there’s Cigaweed When you’re in the mood for a quick, discrete toke, reach for a Cigaweed! Each .75 gram pre-rolled smoke is purposefully crafted with enough premium quality flower to ensure a refreshing and flavorful experience. So Light up and Enjoy!
(12) .75 gram Ciga-Style Premium Flower Prerolls
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Designed with the discerning smoker in mind, Cigaweeds is perfect for when a puff is enough. Our discrete size and sleek composition make it possible to easily manage your dosage. Cigaweed’s rich flavor and natural smoothness provide the relief you’re looking for, while allowing you to truly taste the terps!