CIRCADIAN Gummies - Chill- Watermelon Patch - Hybrid Enhanced - 5mg each- 100mg total
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Watermelon Gummies. Edibles. Hybrid Enhanced
Effects: Uplifting and relaxing for a euphoric care-free experience.
About this strain
Strawberry Milkshake, a perfect 50/50 hybrid, flaunts the fruity flavor of its parent, Strawberry Soda, and the pungent richness of White Fire Alien OG. This combination leaves muscles relaxed and politely tranquilizes overactive, racing minds. Expect laughter, a touch of energy, and a noticeable weight in the eyes.
Strawberry Milkshake effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
Feelings
Negatives
Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
77% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
11% of people report feeling headache
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
CIRCADIAN Gummies
We did the research so you don't have to - our custom-tailored terpene blends are designed to fit your needs for any time of day. Premium THC terpene enhanced gummies created for an effect-specific experience.