WOW! We upgraded our milk chocolate bars! These BIG BARS are doubly delicious and packed with even more THC per piece! Consume wisely.



8 pieces per bar / Each piece contains 50mg of delta-8-thc. Please consume wisely.



Ingredients: Milk Chocolate, Delta-8-THC distillate oil, cocoa butter



PRODUCT CONTAINS LESS THAN <0.3% THC BY WEIGHT



Life's a Circus - You're the Ringmaster 🎪



Advisory



Keep this product out of reach of children. Not for persons under the age of 21. Before you buy: state and local laws vary from place to place within the U.S. We do not ship internationally. By purchasing this product, you are agreeing that you have affirmed, with your local and state laws, that you are of legal purchasing age and that it is legal to have this product delivered to you. You are solely responsible for the purchase of this product. This product is not to be consumed by persons under the age of 21. Do not use Delta-8 THC if you have certain medical conditions, are nursing, pregnant, or planning to become pregnant. Talk to your doctor before using products containing THC. Do not operate heavy machinery, factory or industrial equipment, or operate any vehicle of any kind while under the effects of THC. This product will cause a positive result in drug testing after use. Please consume wisely.