About this product

The new Titan 5 is a state-of-the-art grow light from the LED experts at Cirrus LED Systems. Regarded as the most technologically advanced grow light on the market, it boasts a long list of industry firsts and exclusive features. Most notable of these features is Cirrus’s proprietary MCOB array. Designed and engineered to maximize power and efficiency, the MCOB array also gives you full control of your grow lights. The Titan lights feature the exclusive Cirrus Leaf™ App, which allows you to wirelessly customize your light schedule and spectrum from any iOS or Android device.



Specifications:



Input Voltage: 100-277

Power Draw: 500w

LED Type: mCOB

LED Qty: 36PCS

Spectrum: Full Spectrum includes UV and IR

Power Factor: >95%

Control Type: WiFi (App Based. iOS/Android)

External Dimensions: 19.61″ x 27.31″ x 3.73″

UL Listed