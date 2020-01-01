City Sessions is a high-end boutique cannabis tour company that hosts custom experiences in the greater Denver area. It has been catering to tourists, patients, and professionals wanting to learn about the recreational and medical cannabis space since 2014. The company is committed to providing the highest level of customer service and education for its guests so they can have a positive experience with the plant and the cannabis industry. All of the companies and brands City Sessions works with have been vetted for quality by our company’s founder, Goldie Solodar, before receiving the City Sessions Seal of Approval. She and her employees are deeply informed about the latest B2B and B2C trends in the industry, offering a wealth of knowledge for both regular consumers, first-time consumers, and non-consumers. Visit citysessionsdenver.com for more information.