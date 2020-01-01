 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
A Local Mile HIGH Experience

A family affair
Private glass blowing demonstrations
Exploring Red Rocks Amphitheater
Diamonds are a girls best friend as well as the cannaseur
About City Sessions Denver

City Sessions is a high-end boutique cannabis tour company that hosts custom experiences in the greater Denver area. It has been catering to tourists, patients, and professionals wanting to learn about the recreational and medical cannabis space since 2014. The company is committed to providing the highest level of customer service and education for its guests so they can have a positive experience with the plant and the cannabis industry. All of the companies and brands City Sessions works with have been vetted for quality by our company’s founder, Goldie Solodar, before receiving the City Sessions Seal of Approval. She and her employees are deeply informed about the latest B2B and B2C trends in the industry, offering a wealth of knowledge for both regular consumers, first-time consumers, and non-consumers. Visit citysessionsdenver.com for more information.