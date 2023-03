Containing nothing but raw, unfiltered, cold pressed hemp seed oil and cannabinoids, our 1:1 Hemp Seed Oil tincture may help melt away tension and stress with equal parts CBD and THC while bringing an excellent source of vitamins and omega fatty acids.



Hemp seed oil is considered to be nature’s most unsaturated plant derived oil, and contains a variety of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, magnesium, calcium, iron, and zinc. Hemp Seed oil is also known to contain omega fatty acids, which fight against free-radicals. For consumers avoiding allergen issues with MCT oil, hemp seed oil is an excellent alternative.

