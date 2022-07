With an ideal blend of CBD and THC, our MCT oil-based 20:1 tincture is an incredible option for users who need pain relief and mild relaxation with lower psychoactive effects.



MCTs (Medium chain triglycerides) are beneficial fats that are easy for the body to convert into energy, requiring minimal action from the liver. MCT oil is one of the fastest sources of clean fuel for the body and brain, making it a great way to boost performance or jump start a nutrition program.