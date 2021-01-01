About this product

Often attempted, rarely perfected. A West Coast classic; this strain includes a wide spectrum of terpenes, along with a 1:10 ratio of CBD to THC, that delivers a balanced hybrid effect that may also help with pain relief. A dream you’ll remember fondly.



Our all-in-one recyclable pens are ready to use right out of the package. With a stainless steel, kink-resistant body and reliable CCELL technology, these pens deliver a consistent experience with zero upkeep - perfect for the weekend campout or skate session.