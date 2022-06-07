Need a lift? Enjoy the boost of mental focus and alertness from our Energy blend, formulated to avoid the anxiety sometimes associated with true sativas. A balanced blend of a & b-pinene alongside limonene was designed to combat lethargy and laziness so you can push through projects and motivate more.



Use our premium distillates on your terms. The same high quality, fully activated oil found in our vape pens is also available in sterile, all-glass applicators for refilling cartridges, dabbing at home, or infusing your favorite treats.