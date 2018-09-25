Classie
Killer Queen Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
British Columbia native Killer Queen is a cross between G-13 and Cinderella 99. It’s a mellow strain that’s great for consumers on the go.
Killer Queen effects
Reported by real people like you
100 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Creative
43% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!