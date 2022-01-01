Big Lemons - Enjoy

Lemon Tree the Original Cannabis Brand that began in the Santa Cruz Mountains and now taking root on the world market. Lemon Tree is more than a cannabis strain. Lemon Tree believe that you get out what you put in. Which is why our cannabis comes from all natural inputs which helps to produce the rich, citrusy scent and flavor the Lemon Tree is known for. That flavor and smell come from the complex terpene profile with over 50 dominant terpenes whereas most others have only have a few. Blueberry Tree is a Lemon Tree cross that highlights the lemon flavor we all love with a berry twist.



Highlighted Terpenes: Limonene and Pinene



Tastes like Category: Citrus



Taste Description: Claw presents Big Lemons. A Lemon Tree California Terpene blend collaboration with your favorite Claw distillate VFire Pod. 2018 High Times World Cup- 1st Place



Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived



-510 CARTRIDGES ARE COMPATIBLE WITH 510 THREAD BATTERIES -

