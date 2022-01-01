Grape Tree - Relax

Lemon Tree the Original Cannabis Brand that began in the Santa Cruz Mountains and now taking root on the world market. Lemon Tree is more than a cannabis strain. Lemon Tree believes that you get out what you put in. Which is why our cannabis comes from all natural inputs which helps to produce the rich, citrusy scent and flavor the Lemon Tree is known for. That flavor and smell come from the complex terpene profile with over 50 dominant terpenes whereas most others have only have a few. Blueberry Tree is a Lemon Tree cross that highlights the lemon flavor we all love with a berry twist.



Highlighted Terpenes: B-Pinene, B-Myrcene, A-Pinene, Limonene, Linalool



Tastes like Category: Sweet



Taste Description: Deep Berry & Grape inhale with a lemon pine exhale



Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived



-VFIRE PODS ARE COMPATIBLE WITH CLAW BRANDED AND IKRUSHER BATTERIES-

