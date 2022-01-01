About this product
Mackinaw Peaches - Enjoy
The lineage of Mackinaw peaches remains unknown. This strain is known for its euphoric and relaxing effects. Mackinaw Peaches has a sweet and juicy flavor profile with peach, citrus, and earthy notes. Mackinaw Peaches is the perfect strain for daytime usage! It's reported to help consumers combat anxiety and depression.
Highlighted Terpenes: D-Limonene, B-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Guaiol, Myrcene, Pinene, Humulene
Tastes like Category: Sweet
Taste Description: Inhale sweet juicy peach with a fuel-like pungent exhale
Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived
About this brand
Claw Cannabis
The Claw brand is a trusted leader in the cannabis and wellness products industry built on a passion for enriching cannabis and supporting access to a clean, healthy cannabis lifestyle. Claw strives to create products that benefit your active lifestyle & leave you recharged to start every day on the right foot.
Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products.
We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers.
The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.
