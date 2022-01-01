Runtz - Enjoy

Coming out of LA, this strain's candy-like smelling sweetness and colorful nugs lead to its naming. A mix of Zkittlez and Gelato #33, this strain has a smooth flavor that mostly matches the smell, with additional tropical and earthy hints.



With a few different phenotypes, this hybrid strain can lean to either a more dominant sativa or Indica. These nugs produce thick resin layers, making it extremely potent in any form. Perhaps that is why this strain is so elusive.



Highlighted Terpenes: Humulene, B-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene,Pinene



Tastes like Category: Sweet



Taste Description: Herbaceous mix featuring a citrus inhale



Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived



