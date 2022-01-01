About this product
Runtz - Enjoy
Coming out of LA, this strain's candy-like smelling sweetness and colorful nugs lead to its naming. A mix of Zkittlez and Gelato #33, this strain has a smooth flavor that mostly matches the smell, with additional tropical and earthy hints.
With a few different phenotypes, this hybrid strain can lean to either a more dominant sativa or Indica. These nugs produce thick resin layers, making it extremely potent in any form. Perhaps that is why this strain is so elusive.
Highlighted Terpenes: Humulene, B-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene,Pinene
Tastes like Category: Sweet
Taste Description: Herbaceous mix featuring a citrus inhale
Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived
-510 CARTRIDGES ARE COMPATIBLE WITH 510 THREAD BATTERIES -
Coming out of LA, this strain's candy-like smelling sweetness and colorful nugs lead to its naming. A mix of Zkittlez and Gelato #33, this strain has a smooth flavor that mostly matches the smell, with additional tropical and earthy hints.
With a few different phenotypes, this hybrid strain can lean to either a more dominant sativa or Indica. These nugs produce thick resin layers, making it extremely potent in any form. Perhaps that is why this strain is so elusive.
Highlighted Terpenes: Humulene, B-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene,Pinene
Tastes like Category: Sweet
Taste Description: Herbaceous mix featuring a citrus inhale
Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived
-510 CARTRIDGES ARE COMPATIBLE WITH 510 THREAD BATTERIES -
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Claw Cannabis
The Claw brand is a trusted leader in the cannabis and wellness products industry built on a passion for enriching cannabis and supporting access to a clean, healthy cannabis lifestyle. Claw strives to create products that benefit your active lifestyle & leave you recharged to start every day on the right foot.
Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products.
We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers.
The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.
Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products.
We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers.
The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.