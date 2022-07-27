About this product
Claw's Disposable Vape device offers its users ease and efficiency with an all-in-one pod device inhale activated, no button battery included. This device is rechargeable if your battery doesn’t outlast your pod’s oil. Once your THC oil has been vaped & is empty just throw your device away. Our new packing is 100% recyclable & made from recycled materials.
The lineage of Mackinaw peaches remains unknown. This strain is known for its euphoric and relaxing effects. Mackinaw Peaches has a sweet and juicy flavor profile with peach, citrus, and earthy notes. Mackinaw Peaches is the perfect strain for daytime usage! It's reported to help consumers combat anxiety and depression.
Highlighted Terpenes: D-Limonene, B-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Guaiol, Myrcene, Pinene, Humulene
Tastes like Category: Sweet
Taste Description: Inhale sweet juicy peach with a fuel-like pungent exhale
Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived
About this brand
Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products.
We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers.
The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.