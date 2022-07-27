Mackinaw Peaches- ENJOY



Claw's Disposable Vape device offers its users ease and efficiency with an all-in-one pod device inhale activated, no button battery included. This device is rechargeable if your battery doesn’t outlast your pod’s oil. Once your THC oil has been vaped & is empty just throw your device away. Our new packing is 100% recyclable & made from recycled materials.



The lineage of Mackinaw peaches remains unknown. This strain is known for its euphoric and relaxing effects. Mackinaw Peaches has a sweet and juicy flavor profile with peach, citrus, and earthy notes. Mackinaw Peaches is the perfect strain for daytime usage! It's reported to help consumers combat anxiety and depression.



Highlighted Terpenes: D-Limonene, B-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Guaiol, Myrcene, Pinene, Humulene



Tastes like Category: Sweet



Taste Description: Inhale sweet juicy peach with a fuel-like pungent exhale



Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived



