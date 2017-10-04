Pina Colada- ENJOY



Claw's Disposable Vape device offers its users ease and efficiency with an all-in-one pod device inhale activated, no button battery included. This device is rechargeable if your battery doesn’t outlast your pod’s oil. Once your THC oil has been vaped & is empty just throw your device away. Our new packing is 100% recyclable & made from recycled materials.



Pina Colada is a cross between Congo IBL and Queen Mother. This strain highlights notes of pineapple, pepper and spice. Pina Colada is known for its focused and uplifting effects. This makes a great strain for daytime usage. Making it the perfect strain to start off your Saturday mornings with!



Highlighted Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene, Humulene, Limonene, Linalool, Nerolidol



Tastes like Category: Sweet



Taste Description: Waves of pineapple coconut while inhaling with a robust island banana exhale.



Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived