About this product
Claw's Disposable Vape device offers its users ease and efficiency with an all-in-one pod device inhale activated, no button battery included. This device is rechargeable if your battery doesn’t outlast your pod’s oil. Once your THC oil has been vaped & is empty just throw your device away. Our new packing is 100% recyclable & made from recycled materials.
Pina Colada is a cross between Congo IBL and Queen Mother. This strain highlights notes of pineapple, pepper and spice. Pina Colada is known for its focused and uplifting effects. This makes a great strain for daytime usage. Making it the perfect strain to start off your Saturday mornings with!
Highlighted Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene, Humulene, Limonene, Linalool, Nerolidol
Tastes like Category: Sweet
Taste Description: Waves of pineapple coconut while inhaling with a robust island banana exhale.
Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived
About this strain
Pina Colada, also known as "CBD Lilly," is a CBD-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with happy effects. Averaging a 3-to-1 CBD:THC ratio, Pina Colada is a potent medicine for consumers seeking therapeutic effects. This sativa-dominant pairing of Congo IBL and Queen Mother imbues consumers with uplifting euphoria that coaxes laughter and conversation. Its buzz settles down into the body as functional and mild relaxation that helps with inflammation and physical discomfort. The smell has been described as spicy and grassy.
About this brand
Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products.
We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers.
The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.