Clean Platinum Cart - GG#4

by Clean Concentrates
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Clean Concentrates Cartridges combine high quality flavor. GG#4 also known as Gorilla Glue #4 is a classic hybrid that's a must try! Available at all stores that provide Clean products and if you have any questions about the strain or concentrate itself please ask a budtender and don't forget to try one today!

About this strain

Original Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. This strain is 37% sativa and 63% indica. Also known as “GG4”, Original Glue is a potent strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains. Original Glue is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Original Glue effects include feeling relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Original Glue when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by GG Strains LLC, Original Glue features flavors like pungent, pine, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Original Glue typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Original Glue is a multiple award-winning strain that has taken first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups, as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup in 2015. It is a fast-growing strain that produces large yields of sticky buds with a flowering time of 9-10 weeks. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Original Glue, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Clean Concentrates
Clean Labs is a Cannabis lab based in Prescott Valley, Az. We extract Cannabinoid Content, test if for potency, and use it to make products such as edible, vape pens, and topicals.

We are a family owned business and strive to always product a pure, consistent, and accurate product. We are always adapting and evolving to stay up on technology and ensure that we maintain a high bench mark of quality throughout all of our products.
