Clean Compact - 2 ml - Terple

by Clean Concentrates
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Terple was created through the magic of merging Tropicana Cookies x Slurricane #7. Strong in the indica, this one just might make you feel centered. As a 60% / 40% split, this strain helps with casual aches and pains. Try out our new Clean Compact 2 ml disposable cartridges today!

About this strain

Terple is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, relaxed, and tingly. Terple has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Terple, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

Clean Concentrates
Clean Labs is a Cannabis lab based in Prescott Valley, Az. We extract Cannabinoid Content, test if for potency, and use it to make products such as edible, vape pens, and topicals.

We are a family owned business and strive to always product a pure, consistent, and accurate product. We are always adapting and evolving to stay up on technology and ensure that we maintain a high bench mark of quality throughout all of our products.
