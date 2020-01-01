We provide consultation and development of corporate compliance and ethics programs from inception to world-class, best practices programs. In the cannabis industry, nothing is more important than legal compliance. Building an effective program mitigates risk and provides a valuable shield during enforcement if your employees do the unthinkable and put your business at risk. We assist with structure of corporate oversight, legal risk assessment, development and drafting of corporate standards and procedures, training and education of the workforce on compliance and business ethics, investigations, and establishing incentives and discipline programs that drive the conduct you want and deters misconduct that can put your license on the line.