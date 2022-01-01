About this product
Berry Blossom is a well-known, proven high CBD strain with a strong terpene profile and an aroma consisting of sweet berries. This seed variety has been field-tested in every US state, with excellent results.
This extremely floral hemp strain features hints of candied raspberries and exotic undertones. Berry Blossom seeds consistently test at 15-18% CBD.
All seeds offered through Clone Connect are produced without the use of heavy pesticides, chemicals, preservatives, or additives.
About this brand
Clone Connect
Clone Connect has done the extensive work of vetting industrial CBD and CBG hemp cultivators to remove risk and ensure you are purchasing from a lab tested, professional, reliable source. We bring only superior products and proven genetics into our network.
We provide:
- Certified, lab tested, feminized, high-yield industrial CBD/CBG hemp seeds, seedlings and clones
- Bulk, smokable CBD-rich hemp flower to customers across the United States
- Weather-Based Parametric Hemp Crop Insurance, to protect growers' investments
Whether it’s a large-scale cannabis grower looking for trustworthy genetics, or a retail dispensary looking for a consistent supply of high-quality bulk CBD flower, or simply a newcomer to hemp looking for information and guidance, the team at Clone Connect is ready to help.
Our mission to remove uncertainties and lack of accountability spans the entire hemp space and we won’t stop until we do so. We truly believe industrial hemp is a game-changer, the rare kind that we all can benefit from – and, if we’re honest, the kind we sorely need.
As for our team? We’re environmentalists. We’re dreamers. We’re fixers.
We’re Clone Connect!
Phone: 1-855-840-4267
Email: admin@cloneconnect.org
Location: San Diego, CA (PST)
Business Hours: M-F 9 AM - 5 PM
