About this product
CBD 14.5%
Δ9 THC: 0%
Total Cannabinoids: 18%
Organically-Grown
Slow Cured
Hand Trimmed
Seedless Flower
Elecktra CBD flower is resin-heavy, and is highly favored by full-spectrum CBD oil extractors and hemp flower connoisseurs. This flower's nugs are sticky and dank, and have an intense green color with bright bursts of orange, and deep purple stripes.
Boasting a lineage featuring the historic strain AC/DC x ERB (Early Resin Berry), Elektra is a high CBD producer, and is non-intoxicating, with less than 0.3 percent Δ9 THC content.
This sativa-dominant hybrid strain is famed for its fabulous forest scent. When consumers smoke Elektra, they report tasting an intriguing mix of piney, ‘woodland’ tones with tropical and citrus flavors.
Primary Terpenes: Myrcene Pinene & Caryophyllene
Purchase + COA: https://cloneconnect.org/product/elektra-premium-cbd-flower/
About this brand
Clone Connect
Clone Connect has done the extensive work of vetting industrial CBD and CBG hemp cultivators to remove risk and ensure you are purchasing from a lab tested, professional, reliable source. We bring only superior products and proven genetics into our network.
We provide:
- Certified, lab tested, feminized, high-yield industrial CBD/CBG hemp seeds, seedlings and clones
- Bulk, smokable CBD-rich hemp flower to customers across the United States
- Weather-Based Parametric Hemp Crop Insurance, to protect growers' investments
Whether it’s a large-scale cannabis grower looking for trustworthy genetics, or a retail dispensary looking for a consistent supply of high-quality bulk CBD flower, or simply a newcomer to hemp looking for information and guidance, the team at Clone Connect is ready to help.
Our mission to remove uncertainties and lack of accountability spans the entire hemp space and we won’t stop until we do so. We truly believe industrial hemp is a game-changer, the rare kind that we all can benefit from – and, if we’re honest, the kind we sorely need.
As for our team? We’re environmentalists. We’re dreamers. We’re fixers.
We’re Clone Connect!
Phone: 1-855-840-4267
Email: admin@cloneconnect.org
Location: San Diego, CA (PST)
Business Hours: M-F 9 AM - 5 PM
