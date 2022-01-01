About this product
This enervating CBD flower’s name says it all: Lifter is the connoisseur’s choice for a terpene-rich, sativa-dominant hemp flower that will boost your spirits and give you the perfect dose of energy.
Smoking or vaping this flower gives a naturally sweet taste of grass and wood.
Genetics: Crossing “Suver Haze” with “Early Resin” resulted in a high-yielding CBD-rich strain, making Lifter perfect for both making your own CBD-infused products and direct consumption.
Terpenes include β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene
Your Ultra Premium CBD flower will be shipped in a stylish, black glass jar, which can be re-used or recycled.
Purchase & COA here: https://cloneconnect.org/product/lifter-cbd-ultra-premium/
About this brand
Clone Connect
Clone Connect has done the extensive work of vetting industrial CBD and CBG hemp cultivators to remove risk and ensure you are purchasing from a lab tested, professional, reliable source. We bring only superior products and proven genetics into our network.
We provide:
- Certified, lab tested, feminized, high-yield industrial CBD/CBG hemp seeds, seedlings and clones
- Bulk, smokable CBD-rich hemp flower to customers across the United States
- Weather-Based Parametric Hemp Crop Insurance, to protect growers' investments
Whether it’s a large-scale cannabis grower looking for trustworthy genetics, or a retail dispensary looking for a consistent supply of high-quality bulk CBD flower, or simply a newcomer to hemp looking for information and guidance, the team at Clone Connect is ready to help.
Our mission to remove uncertainties and lack of accountability spans the entire hemp space and we won’t stop until we do so. We truly believe industrial hemp is a game-changer, the rare kind that we all can benefit from – and, if we’re honest, the kind we sorely need.
As for our team? We’re environmentalists. We’re dreamers. We’re fixers.
We’re Clone Connect!
Phone: 1-855-840-4267
Email: admin@cloneconnect.org
Location: San Diego, CA (PST)
Business Hours: M-F 9 AM - 5 PM
