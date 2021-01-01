About this product
Total THC: 0.279%
Total CBD: 13%
Total Cannabinoids: 15.6%
The Remedy, a cross between “Cannatonic” X “Afghan Skunk”, is a high-CBD indica strain that induces little to no psychoactive effects. This cannabinoid-abundant flower demonstrates one of the most exciting track records of providing relief for a wide variety of ailments.
The Remedy features joyful green and yellow-tinted buds, which are covered in thick layers of glittering trichromes. Its broad-spectrum cannabinoid content and proportionate lemon and pine terpene profile create an uplifting, yet calming effect that can help you relax, yet is still light enough for daytime functionality and mental acuity.
Patients turn to The Remedy for help with management of or as an adjunct therapy for seizures, chronic pain, autism, ADD/HD, inflammation, PTSD, and anxiety disorders.
This makes The Remedy CBD flower a solid choice for veterans or those needing intense relief from physical or psychic pain and stress, without the jarring head change resulting from high levels of THC.
Purchase + COA: https://cloneconnect.org/product/remedy-cbd-flower/
About this brand
Clone Connect
Clone Connect has done the extensive work of vetting industrial CBD and CBG hemp cultivators to remove risk and ensure you are purchasing from a lab tested, professional, reliable source. We bring only superior products and proven genetics into our network.
We provide:
- Certified, lab tested, feminized, high-yield industrial CBD/CBG hemp seeds, seedlings and clones
- Bulk, smokable CBD-rich hemp flower to customers across the United States
- Weather-Based Parametric Hemp Crop Insurance, to protect growers' investments
Whether it’s a large-scale cannabis grower looking for trustworthy genetics, or a retail dispensary looking for a consistent supply of high-quality bulk CBD flower, or simply a newcomer to hemp looking for information and guidance, the team at Clone Connect is ready to help.
Our mission to remove uncertainties and lack of accountability spans the entire hemp space and we won’t stop until we do so. We truly believe industrial hemp is a game-changer, the rare kind that we all can benefit from – and, if we’re honest, the kind we sorely need.
As for our team? We’re environmentalists. We’re dreamers. We’re fixers.
We’re Clone Connect!
Phone: 1-855-840-4267
Email: admin@cloneconnect.org
Location: San Diego, CA (PST)
Business Hours: M-F 9 AM - 5 PM
