Clonify

Maine’s Premier Source for Cannabis Clones

About Clonify

Clonify was born out of necessity. With a brand new recreational market here in Maine and no viable source to get “Grade A” genetics, we decided to provide the source ourselves. The backing of Clonify is well rounded, clean and professional. The care takers run on pure passion for the plant. Their number one priority is to make sure the customer gets a medical grade cut at a fair price, all the whilst providing hard to get strains and seeds. We will provide insights into emerging growing trends, products and a new selection of strains monthly.

Available in

United States, Maine