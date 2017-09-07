Indulge in the delightful Sativa-dominant blend of Northern Lights and Haze with Fruit Punch. This enticing strain delivers a delicious tropical fruit juice flavor accompanied by a citrus aroma, providing a palate-pleasing experience that enhances focus and creativity.



For a tranquil and chill vibe, turn to Blueberry Kush, a potent Indica perfect for nighttime use. Immerse yourself in a flood of fresh berries with a tropical sweet aroma. This heavy Indica strain offers a soothing body experience along with dreamy euphoria, ensuring a relaxing and satisfying evening.

