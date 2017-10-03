Embark on an electrifying journey with this mind-bending Sativa-dominant strain that boldly defies expectations. Ghost Train Haze transcends the ordinary, delivering a potent experience that goes off the rails with unparalleled intensity. Immerse yourself in the captivating fusion of sweet citrus and sour pine flavors, where Ghost Train Haze seamlessly combines dank with absolute deliciousness, elevating your taste buds to new heights.



This powerhouse strain is not just an ordinary daytime companion—it's a catalyst for creativity, providing a surge of energized motivation. Let Ghost Train Haze be your muse, offering a cerebral head buzz that sparks inspiration and propels you into a realm of unparalleled focus and productivity. Brace yourself for a ride on the unconventional tracks of this extraordinary strain, where intensity meets innovation in a symphony of flavor and euphoria.

