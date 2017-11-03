Cloud 8 - Delta 8 - Forbidden Fruit - 1ML Disposable

Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Indica THC 15% CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Immerse yourself in a world of indulgence and satisfaction with our Forbidden Fruit Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape. Delight in the tantalizing blend of herbal notes, perfectly balanced with sweetness and citrusy goodness, as each puff transports you to a realm of pure bliss. Crafted with meticulous care for ultimate satisfaction, our disposable vape ensures a convenient and user-friendly experience, allowing you to indulge in luxury with ease.

Feel the luxurious effects of Forbidden Fruit wash over you, promoting a profound sense of indulgence and satisfaction. Discover the perfect combination of flavor and sensation as you savor the captivating essence of this extraordinary strain. Order now and unlock a world of pure delight with our Forbidden Fruit Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape. Ignite your senses and prepare to be enraptured by the exquisite essence of Forbidden Fruit with every inhale.

About this strain

Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The indica effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress. 

About this brand

Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
