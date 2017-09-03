About this product
Cloud 8 - Delta 8 Gummies 5PK (25MG / Gummy) - Mango
Cloud 8 Delta-8 THCDelta-8 THC edibles
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyesHeadache
- Feelings:HungryRelaxedSleepy
- Helps with:StressAnxietyPain
- Terpenes:MyrcenePineneCaryophyllene
Mango effects are mostly calming.
Mango potency is higher THC than average.
Mango, also known as "Mango OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing KC 33 with Afghani. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are sure to boost your mood. Mango is known to be a creeper strain, meaning that the effects come on slowly. This strain smells and tastes like its namesake, a bright juicy mango.
