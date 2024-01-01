Cloud 8 - Delta 8 - Raspberry Lemonade - 1ML Disposable
About this product
About this strain
Raspberry Lemonade is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemonade and Raspberry Kush. Raspberry Lemonade is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Raspberry Lemonade effects include feeling energetic, happy, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Raspberry Lemonade when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, stress, and depression. Bred by unknown breeders, Raspberry Lemonade features flavors like citrus, berry, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Raspberry Lemonade typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Raspberry Lemonade, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.